Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 5.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 2,910,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,335,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at $913,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at $913,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,451,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,501,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,046 shares of company stock worth $2,298,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

