Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Director Teddy Ray Price Buys 508 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,714,325.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RRBI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 1,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.57. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

