Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 409,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,762,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Citigroup increased their price target on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Get Redfin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDFN

Redfin Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $139,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,291.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,549 shares of company stock valued at $542,419 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.