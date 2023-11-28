Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $937.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $935.00 to $937.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $800.84. 275,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,297. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $813.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $783.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

