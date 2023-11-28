Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,045.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $796.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $813.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $783.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

