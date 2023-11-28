Regis (NYSE:RGS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regis Price Performance

NYSE:RGS opened at $0.36 on Friday. Regis has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Regis’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regis in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 43.0% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 530.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197,999 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 105.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

