Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,050. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.