Reitmans (TSE:RET) Shares Down 3.6%

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Reitmans Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27.

About Reitmans

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

