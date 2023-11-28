Reitmans (TSE:RET) Shares Down 3.6%

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 22,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 24,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Reitmans Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27.
About Reitmans
Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reitmans
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Reitmans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitmans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.