Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.85

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 270885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.16) to GBX 3,170 ($40.04) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.90) to GBX 3,200 ($40.42) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.82) to GBX 3,000 ($37.89) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.99) to GBX 2,860 ($36.12) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Relx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

