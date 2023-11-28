Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.85

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 270885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.16) to GBX 3,170 ($40.04) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.90) to GBX 3,200 ($40.42) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.82) to GBX 3,000 ($37.89) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.99) to GBX 2,860 ($36.12) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.
Relx Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Relx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
