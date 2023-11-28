Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Plans Dividend of GBX 12

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Renew stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 807 ($10.19). 122,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 724.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 727.20. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 650 ($8.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 817 ($10.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £638.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,462.36 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms have commented on RNWH. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Renew from GBX 950 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

