Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 950 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
