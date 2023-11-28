Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. 239,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 704,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,800. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Repay by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

