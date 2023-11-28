Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 387,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 618,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on REPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Replimune Group Trading Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Replimune Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

