Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Holdings Cut by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Republic Bancorp comprises 0.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.74% of Republic Bancorp worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,081,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,857,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 311.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. 3,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,047. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $906.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,877.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

See Also

