Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alkermes (ALKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS):
- 11/26/2023 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/20/2023 – Alkermes had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2023 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2023 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/27/2023 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2023 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/24/2023 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 10/17/2023 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/5/2023 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Alkermes Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of ALKS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.62.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
