Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alkermes (ALKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS):

11/26/2023 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2023 – Alkermes had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2023 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2023 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Alkermes had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2023 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/17/2023 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2023 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alkermes Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ALKS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Alkermes plc alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.