Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for George Weston (WN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of George Weston (TSE: WN) recently:

11/22/2023 – George Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$179.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – George Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$215.00 to C$213.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – George Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$219.00 to C$215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – George Weston was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$187.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$177.00.

11/17/2023 – George Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$214.00 to C$219.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston stock traded down C$2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$183.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

