Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 100,959 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.87% of Restaurant Brands International worth $211,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %

QSR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

