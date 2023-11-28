RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.05. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.