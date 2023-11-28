RGM Capital LLC Buys 11,800 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 597,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up 3.0% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Entegris worth $66,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 13.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Entegris Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 387,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

