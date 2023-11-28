RGM Capital LLC Purchases 136,133 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,133 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for about 6.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 2.39% of Guidewire Software worth $147,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after acquiring an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356,153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. 109,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $98.78.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

