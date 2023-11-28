RGM Capital LLC Purchases 473,611 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

RGM Capital LLC grew its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,206,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,611 shares during the period. PagerDuty accounts for about 4.2% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 4.56% of PagerDuty worth $94,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,686,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,335,000 after purchasing an additional 549,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,933,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,913,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 446,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.91.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

