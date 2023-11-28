Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Hunter C. Smith Sells 10,974 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of RYTM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. 556,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.66.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
