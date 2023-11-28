Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Hunter C. Smith Sells 10,974 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of RYTM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. 556,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. State Street Corp raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

