Richard G. Rawson Sells 3,500 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Insperity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 142,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Insperity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Insperity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

