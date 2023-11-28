RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.78. Approximately 221,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,666,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

