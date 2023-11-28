RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 69.1% in November

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RMI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,166. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
