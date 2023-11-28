RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 69.1% in November

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,166. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

