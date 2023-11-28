Roger Demers Sells 6,000 Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Stock

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Roger Demers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Dynacor Group stock traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,302. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Dynacor Group Inc. has a one year low of C$2.60 and a one year high of C$3.83. The firm has a market cap of C$146.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

