Roger R. Argus Sells 3,670 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $6.49 on Tuesday, hitting $161.17. 361,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 139.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

