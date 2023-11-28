Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stake Boosted by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,026,000 after buying an additional 390,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,218,116 shares of company stock valued at $221,241,743. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,819. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

