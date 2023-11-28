Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.25

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 3957699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter worth $6,640,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

