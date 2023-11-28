Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $521,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.61. The company had a trading volume of 508,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $131.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.