Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 365 ($4.61) in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Peel Hunt raised Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.33.

Get Rotork alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTOXF

Rotork Stock Up 5.7 %

About Rotork

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.