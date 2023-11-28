Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN)

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

