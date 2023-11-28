Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $106.70. The stock had a trading volume of 260,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,359. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.