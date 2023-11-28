Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,776 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 399,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 137,727 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 65,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 1,414,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

