Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.4% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 87.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,208,000 after buying an additional 92,909 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 96.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,999 shares of company stock valued at $254,659,215. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $592.22. 768,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,288. The company has a market capitalization of $562.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $578.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

