Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.59. 1,887,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.