Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE NSC traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $214.93. 315,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.53. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

