Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $656,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 623,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.51.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

