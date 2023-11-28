Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $24,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

