Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 38,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 131,626 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $12.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $516.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,304,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,694,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 7,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $92,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,882.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,304,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,694,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,451 shares of company stock worth $392,510. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the period.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

