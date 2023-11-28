Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.58. 86,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

