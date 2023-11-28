S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.66

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.66 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 2306877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.80 ($0.63).

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.76 million, a P/E ratio of -309.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

