Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $51.79. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Saab AB (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.