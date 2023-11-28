Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 22,064 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,430,269 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,252.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

VPV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 140,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,310. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

