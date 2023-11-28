Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 22,064 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,430,269 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,252.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
VPV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 140,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,310. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.