Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 32,400 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,071,792.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,915,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,442,192.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,413 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $142,142.73.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,993 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $314,979.36.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,905 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $261,260.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,421 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,434.67.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,982 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $711,063.08.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,648 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $83,517.92.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,091,031.25.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $66,491.32.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,102 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $66,444.22.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $1,100,020.42.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EMO traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,458. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,543,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after purchasing an additional 278,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 577,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

