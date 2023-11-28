Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 325,841 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,767,053.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,544,389 shares in the company, valued at $183,524,411.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,979.24.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710,010.12.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,617.39.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $3,475,832.40.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $126,817.88.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,148 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,971.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,033 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $606,956.52.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 125,213 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $1,734,200.05.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,011 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $206,401.25.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. 267,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,990. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

