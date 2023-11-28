Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Up 25%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 415,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 212,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sable Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 40.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Sable Resources Company Profile
Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.
