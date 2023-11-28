SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.38

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €14.38 ($15.80) and last traded at €14.38 ($15.80), with a volume of 50689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.14 ($15.54).

SAF-Holland Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $652.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.62 and a 200 day moving average of €12.38.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.