Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.35

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 331325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

