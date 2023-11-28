Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 4%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $397.42 and last traded at $401.59. 213,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 401,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.07 and a 200 day moving average of $375.27.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 524.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $982,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Saia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

